MOSCOW - Kazakh gold miner Solidcore Resources has ​entered a ⁠joint venture agreement with state-owned ‌Minerals Development Oman to explore and develop the ​Khabiyat copper-gold project in Oman, it ​said on Tuesday.

* Solidcore ​can acquire an up to a 60% stake in ⁠the venture in three stages, starting with 20%.

* The Khabiyat project is the company's first exploration venture ​outside ‌Kazakhstan and ⁠supports its ⁠growth and diversification strategy.

* "The Khabiyat project represents ​an important entry ‌point for the company's further ⁠expansion in the region," CEO Vitaly Nesis said.

* After selling its Russian business in 2024 to eliminate sanctions-related risks, Solidcore remains Kazakhstan's second-largest gold producer.

* Also in 2024, it said it aimed ‌to double output to 1 million ounces ⁠of gold equivalent by ​2030, driven by M&A opportunities in Central Asia and the Middle ​East ‌and diversification into base metals.

(Reporting ⁠by Anastasia Lyrchikova; ​Editing by Barbara Lewis)