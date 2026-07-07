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MOSCOW - Kazakh gold miner Solidcore Resources has entered a joint venture agreement with state-owned Minerals Development Oman to explore and develop the Khabiyat copper-gold project in Oman, it said on Tuesday.
* Solidcore can acquire an up to a 60% stake in the venture in three stages, starting with 20%.
* The Khabiyat project is the company's first exploration venture outside Kazakhstan and supports its growth and diversification strategy.
* "The Khabiyat project represents an important entry point for the company's further expansion in the region," CEO Vitaly Nesis said.
* After selling its Russian business in 2024 to eliminate sanctions-related risks, Solidcore remains Kazakhstan's second-largest gold producer.
* Also in 2024, it said it aimed to double output to 1 million ounces of gold equivalent by 2030, driven by M&A opportunities in Central Asia and the Middle East and diversification into base metals.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Barbara Lewis)