Arab Finance: Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy, to discuss opportunities for investment, technology transfer, and expanded cooperation in the energy and mining sectors, according to a statement.

During the discussions, Badawi thanked the US Department of Energy for hosting the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) in Washington, highlighting Egypt's appreciation for the US' support for regional energy cooperation initiatives that contribute to energy security and regional integration.

The minister reaffirmed the importance of the longstanding Egypt-US partnership in the energy sector, noting its role in advancing cooperation in petroleum, natural gas, infrastructure, technology, and workforce development. He stressed the value of continued high-level engagement between his ministry and the US Department of Energy to strengthen coordination and unlock new areas of collaboration.

The talks also reviewed US investments in Egypt's petroleum and gas sector. Badawi expressed appreciation for the continued commitment of major American energy and technology companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, APA Corporation, SLB, and Halliburton, to exploration and production activities in Egypt.

Badawi outlined recent measures undertaken by Egypt to improve the investment climate and encourage international companies to expand their activities, particularly in offshore exploration in the Mediterranean, natural gas development projects, and efforts to enhance productivity from mature fields. These initiatives support the country's objectives of increasing domestic energy production and strengthening energy security.

The minister also highlighted Egypt's position as a regional energy hub, citing its strategic location in the Eastern Mediterranean and extensive energy infrastructure.

Discussions explored opportunities to expand cooperation in technology and digital transformation, including artificial intelligence applications, advanced seismic surveying, reservoir management, and partnerships with American technology providers and research institutions.

The two sides further examined opportunities to strengthen collaboration on methane emissions reduction and carbon management. Discussions included technical cooperation on improving operational efficiency, lowering emissions, and advancing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies.

Capacity building was another key topic, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding technical training programs for Egyptian professionals and enhancing cooperation with American institutions and national laboratories in specialized technical fields. The talks also covered knowledge exchange in energy technologies, innovation, and project management.

In the mining sector, Egypt and the United States discussed opportunities to leverage American expertise and technology as Egypt seeks to develop the industry into a major driver of economic growth and investment.

The discussions highlighted Egypt's launch of its first aerial mineral resources survey in 42 years, which is expected to provide updated geological data and support new investment opportunities across a range of mineral resources.