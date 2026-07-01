Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) Chairman, witnessed the laying of the foundation stone for the Nile Ferro Alloys LLC (NFAL) metal alloys factory, owned by Indian group Jai Dadi, according to a statement.

The facility will be developed on an 80,000-square-meter plot in the East Ismailia Industrial Area (Tech Valley), with a total investment of $16 million. It will create around 300 direct jobs.

The plant will manufacture ferrosilicon manganese (FeSiMn) while processing iron alloys and other related activities. These products will be used in the manufacture of metal alloys, infrastructure, heavy engineering industries, and railway components.

In January, Jai Dadi and SCZONE signed the project’s contract, which marked the fourth in the Tech Valley area.

Gamal El-Dien noted that the SCZONE has successfully attracted investments exceeding $16 billion over the past four years from approximately 30 countries worldwide, including more than $7 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 alone.

To date, it has attracted four industrial projects to the Tech Valley, with total investments of $59 million, offering 1,000 direct jobs.

Meanwhile, Ain Sokhna and Qantara West zones are expected to welcome new industrial and logistics projects during the second half (H2) of 2026.