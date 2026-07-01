Egypt’s joint committee, led by the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) in coordination with land-owning authorities and law enforcement agencies, continued its large-scale enforcement campaign for the second consecutive day, reclaiming industrial land plots and ready-built factory units from non-compliant investors across four industrial zones in Cairo and Alexandria.

The campaign is being carried out in line with directives from Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem to accelerate the recovery of idle industrial assets and reallocate them to serious investors capable of supporting Egypt’s industrial development strategy.

Nahed Youssef, Chairperson of the Industrial Development Authority, said the committee—headed by IDA Vice Chairperson Hazem Anan—implemented decisions to revoke land allocations in several key industrial areas, including the New Cairo Industrial Zone and Katameya, while continuing enforcement actions in Badr City, where inspections began on the first day of the campaign.

Youssef said the reclaimed plots had remained undeveloped for prolonged periods despite investors receiving multiple deadline extensions and a range of facilitation measures over the years.

She added that the beneficiaries had failed to commence construction or production within the approved implementation schedules, placing them in breach of the terms and conditions governing their land allocations.

The campaign also extended to Alexandria, where the committee repossessed a number of idle ready-built factory units at the Margham 2 Plastics Industrial Complex after inspections confirmed that the facilities had remained closed and were in violation of allocation regulations despite benefiting from government incentives and support measures.

Youssef stressed that the authority will continue its enforcement campaign without interruption to combat land speculation and ensure that industrial land and production facilities are allocated exclusively to serious manufacturers and investors with genuine expansion plans.

She added that reclaiming underutilised industrial assets will maximise the efficient use of state resources, stimulate industrial investment, and support Egypt’s ongoing manufacturing and economic growth.

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