Dubai Residential REIT has acquired 220 townhouses in Jebel Ali Village through a forward purchase agreement, executed in May 2025, for AED 894 million ($243 million).

The acquisition, which includes a mix of three- and four-bedroom townhouses in a family-focused community, increases the REIT’s portfolio of assets that generate rental income.

This deal follows the REIT’s acquisition of 56 villas to the Garden View Villas community in March. Together, the 220 townhouses in Jebel Ali Village and the Garden View Villas are projected to contribute approximately AED 75 million in additional revenue.

The REIT, a Shariah-compliant, income-generating, closed-ended real estate investment fund, is managed by DHAM REIT Management, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding, and is listed on Dubai’s DFM exchange.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com