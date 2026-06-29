Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the launch of its key ‘Flexi Rent’ initiative as part of its ongoing efforts to develop a more flexible and sustainable real estate ecosystem that enhances quality of life and elevates customer experience.

In this regard, DLD has signed co-operation agreements with top developers including Wasl Properties, Deyaar Property Management, Dubai World Real Estate, Modern Real Estate, Dubai Investment Real Estate, SBK Real Estate, Rocky Real Estate, SRG Properties, Harbor Real Estate, Driven Properties, and Al Showaib Real Estate to support its implementation.

This step reflects DLD’s commitment to providing more flexible rental solutions that respond to evolving market needs, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global real estate destination that offers more efficient and sustainable housing models for various segments of society.

The initiative focuses on introducing a flexi-rent model that broadens tenants' options through a variety of payment plans, including monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual instalments.

It is further supported by incentives and value-added packages offered by participating entities, helping to enhance rental market stability, improve quality of life, and provide housing solutions tailored to the needs of diverse segments of society, it added.

According to DLD, the ‘Flexi Rent’ model will be applied to vacant or eligible rental units owned or managed by the participating partners.

This will be achieved by offering flexible payment options and providing rental incentives, discounts, or promotional packages for new tenants, in accordance with the partners’ approved policies and in compliance with the laws and regulations in force in Dubai, it added.

As per the deal, Dubai Land Department will provide the regulatory and co-ordination framework necessary for the implementation of the initiative, including supplying partners with relevant guidelines, updates, and requirements, supporting technical integration with approved systems, and monitoring the initiative’s overall performance in co-ordination with participating entities.

The Department will also support the visibility of partners’ participation through its official channels, including the Dubai REST app, the Department’s website, and its various digital platforms, in accordance with approved procedures and regulations.

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