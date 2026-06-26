The National Association of Social Housing Organisations (Nasho) has raised alarm over the liquidation of Capital City Housing NPC, the institution behind Pietermaritzburg’s Aloe Ridge social-housing project.



The collapse, linked to years of unlawful occupation and non-payment, signals wider risks for South Africa’s social-housing programme and the sustainability of publicly funded rental assets.

With 952 units built through more than R220m in public investment, the case underscores mounting enforcement challenges and renewed calls for stronger legal protections under eviction legislation.

The liquidation follows years of challenges arising from the unlawful occupation of the Aloe Ridge social-housing project in Pietermaritzburg.

The development is a 952-unit project built through public investment exceeding R220m in 2014.

A total of 261 units were unlawfully occupied (hijacked) by military veterans allegedly affiliated to Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association.

Rental housing strain

Although the project was intended to provide affordable rental housing to qualifying low and moderate-income households, Aloe Ridge has instead become a stark example of how publicly funded housing assets can be rendered financially unsustainable when unlawful occupation becomes entrenched and lawful eviction orders cannot be effectively enforced.

The consequences extend well beyond the project itself. The collapse of Capital City Housing (CCH) has resulted in the loss of a social-housing institution, the deterioration of a major public-housing asset, and a reduction in the supply of affordable rental housing for current and future beneficiaries.

"The liquidation of Capital City Housing should serve as a wake-up call to policymakers. Aloe Ridge demonstrates that building affordable housing is only one part of the solution. Public-housing assets must also be protected and managed within a legal and enforcement framework that allows them to remain sustainable over the long term," said Nasho general manager, Karabelo Pooe.

Hijacking threat grows

According to Nasho, the Aloe Ridge case validates concerns recently raised in its submission on the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Amendment Bill. In its submission, Nasho warned that building hijacking and organised rental boycotts pose a growing threat to the sustainability of publicly funded rental-housing programmes.

The submission highlighted several examples where social-housing developers have experienced severe financial distress due to prolonged unlawful occupation and organised non-payment campaigns. Another such example is Yeast City Housing in the City of Tshwane, which developed the Thembelihle Village social-housing project located in the Pretoria CBD.

The development comprises 733 residential units intended for affordable rental housing. The total investment in the project is estimated at approximately R150m in government grants and loans as at 2017.

"What is particularly concerning about Aloe Ridge is that an eviction order was obtained, yet the unlawful occupation persisted. The case illustrates that legal remedies alone are insufficient if there are no practical mechanisms to ensure that court orders can be implemented effectively and safely," said Pooe.

Stronger legal protections

Nasho has called for the PIE Amendment Bill to provide stronger protections for publicly funded rental-housing assets. Among other proposals, the organisation has recommended that accredited social-housing landlords be formally recognised within the legislation as key custodians of public-housing assets.

"South Africa cannot afford to lose publicly funded housing assets at a time when demand for affordable rental housing continues to grow. Every project that becomes financially unsustainable represents a loss, not only to the institution involved, but to the thousands of households who depend on these developments for safe, affordable accommodation," Pooe said.

Nasho reiterated its support for the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Amendment Bill but urged lawmakers to ensure a balance between protecting occupiers’ rights and safeguarding taxpayer-funded public-housing assets.

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