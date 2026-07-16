Orascom for Real Estate, subsidiary of EGX-listed Orascom Development Egypt(ODE), has secured a syndicated loan worth 18 billion Egyptian pounds ($356 million) with a tenor of 10 years to support the development of its flagship O West project in West Cairo.

Commercial International Bank (CIB), along with Banque Misr and National Bank of Egypt (NBE) acted as lead arrangers, and bookrunners. MHR & Partners, and White & Case acted as counsel to ORE, while Sarie Eldin & Partners served as counsel to the participating banks.

The facility will be used to refinance ORE’s existing 6 billion-pound loan and provide additional funding to accelerate construction works at O West.

(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com

