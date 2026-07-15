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The remainder comprises sharia-compliant collective investment undertakings (CIUs) and takaful companies. Watch the Zawya video here:
Fitch estimates Bahrain’s Islamic finance industry at about $94 billion by the end of the first half of 2026, driven by Islamic banking (75%) and sukuk outstanding (22%)
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The remainder comprises sharia-compliant collective investment undertakings (CIUs) and takaful companies. Watch the Zawya video here:
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