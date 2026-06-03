Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (e&) has signed a binding agreement with Uber Technologies to sell a portion of its stake in Careem Technologies for $100 million in cash

Under the agreement, e& will divest 12.5% of its 50.03% holding in Careem. Watch the Zawya video here:

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