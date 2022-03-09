Companies News

Social media

Retail subscription in Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company IPO starts today

EGYPT

EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions signs EGP 600mln sale and leaseback agreement with LMD visionary real estate development company

FINANCIAL SERVICES

QIB introduces corporate online account opening through QIB website

SAUDI ARABIA

AACC partners with Safran to develop commercial aircraft and military rotary landing gears MRO capabilities

MEDIA

MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring popular shows and exclusive content to the platform

EDUCATION

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon challenges students to embrace global citizenship

EGYPT

Egypt’s Ministry of Finance Automates National Tax System in Collaboration with IBM and SAP

SAUDI ARABIA

AspenTech signs co-operation agreement with leading Saudi University, KFUPM

SAUDI ARABIA

SAMI WDS 2022 Pavilion a runaway success

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain