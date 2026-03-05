Packaging becomes the sixth consumer-focused vertical with ISEM as an anchor

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 2PointZero Group PJSC (ADX: 2PointZero), a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer sectors, announced today that it has formally completed the transaction to acquire a majority position in ISEM, a leading European packaging group serving beauty, fashion, luxury, nutraceuticals and more, for AED 704 million through a combination of secondary and primary capital earmarked to accelerate organic and inorganic growth.

2PointZero Group now holds 60.8% of ISEM, while Peninsula Capital and minority investors own the remaining 39.2%. This marks the start of a strategic partnership between 2PointZero and Peninsula. Together, the partners will reinforce ISEM’s leadership position with a focus on category and geographic expansion, embedding AI and digital technology across the business — from manufacturing to client operations — and supporting targeted M&A to extend ISEM’s industrial footprint and product capabilities.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero Group, said: “The completion of this transaction marks an important step in advancing our global growth ambitions and establishing a scalable platform in the packaging industry. Packaging will become our sixth consumer-focused vertical. During our visit to ISEM’s facilities, I was particularly impressed by the level of automation, advanced robotics assembly, and state-of-the-art facilities, which drive operational efficiency, consistency, and margin strength."

Bouazza added: “Our entry into packaging is due to the sector continuing to deliver strong CAGR growth across multiple sub-segments, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and luxury. With our track record in strategic M&A, AI deployment, and operational integration, we are well positioned to support ISEM in accelerating its international expansion, while expanding across both primary and secondary packaging and delivering long-term returns for our shareholders.”

The closing of this transaction clearly represents an expansion into packaging by 2PointZero Group, establishing its sixth consumer-focused vertical whilst complementing its existing beauty and apparel businesses. The Italian-based ISEM Group, founded in 1949 and headquartered in Bologna, is a highly automated leader that reinforces the 'Made in Italy' brand hallmark. Globally, ISEM is recognised for its quality, innovation, and association with key luxury clients, including LVMH, Kiko, Gucci, L’Oréal, Puig, and Coty Lancaster. ISEM products include rigid boxes, folding cases, silk paper, and dust bags, with an industrial footprint comprising 11 manufacturing plants spanning more than 100,000 m².

Borja Prado, Founding Partner of Peninsula Capital commented: “Completion of this transaction marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for ISEM. The group has established itself as the packaging partner of choice for the world’s most demanding luxury clients, and this investment will provide ISEM with the capital, global reach, and strategic support to further accelerate its expansion. Partnering with 2PointZero brings complementary capabilities that we believe will be transformative — not only for ISEM, but for the clients it serves as well. We look forward to building the next chapter together.”

Francesco Pintucci, CEO of ISEM Packaging Group commented: “Today marks the start of a next chapter of the Group. The Group can now offer our clients: greater scale without losing the precision and personal commitment that sets ISEM apart. Group’s people, craftsmanship and relationships with the world’s leading luxury houses — those remain the heart of everything ISEM does. With 2PointZero and Peninsula, ISEM has the platform to take that offer global. I am proud of what we have built in a very short time and thank the entrepreneurs, my friends and part of our incredible journey, all Groups’ people and all our stakeholders, clients, suppliers, for their important support.”

Partners and senior associates from the leading global law firm, Hogan Lovells, advised 2PointZero and Peninsula Capital on buy-side M&A and FDI matters and antitrust matters. Legance assisted Peninsula Capital on its reinvestment in ISEM and the stakeholders’ agreements with 2PointZero Group, and Van Campen Liem advised [Peninsula] on deal structuring. At the same time, Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer advised on the sell-side throughout the sale process.

About 2PointZero Group

2PointZero Group PJSC is a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer, two multi-trillion-dollar sectors that power everyday life and form the foundation of the new economy. Its AI-enabled, diversified portfolio is built for efficiency, synergy, and compounding returns.

Anchored by market-leading businesses, 2PointZero drives sustainable growth through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and digital integration, creating a resilient platform that delivers sustained performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.2PointZero.com

About Peninsula Capital

Peninsula Capital is a Luxembourg-based asset manager specializing in the acquisition of participations (both controlling or minority stakes) in European companies, mainly in Italy, Spain and France. Peninsula focuses on investments in companies characterized by strong fundamentals, market leadership positions and highly skilled and professional management with an extensive track record of success. Founded in 2015, Peninsula has committed its capital in more than 22 transactions with investments ranging from 30 million to 1 billion euros, and is distinguished by a long-term time horizon and flexibility of its investment criteria, allowing to create highly customized transaction structures aimed at collaborating with entrepreneurs, executives and shareholding families in Europe.

About ISEM Packaging Group

ISEM Packaging Group is a European leader in packaging, serving beauty, fashion, nutraceuticals and more. With roots dating back to 1949, the group unites historic Italian and Spanish firms recognised as distinctive leaders in their respective markets - including ISEM, Grafiche Bramucci, Industrial Pack, Bartoli, Sacchettificio Toscano and, most recently, EGISA – and operates 11 highly automated plants with advanced robotics assembly across more than 100,000 m² to deliver integrated, full-service solutions in rigid boxes, folding cartons, silk paper, cotton dustbags and co-packing services to luxury blue chip clients. Certified as a Benefit Corporation, B-Corp and Ecovadis Gold rated, ISEM embeds ESG principles, sustainability, social impact and full traceability into every process, as outlined in its Sustainability Report. Blending artisanal craftsmanship with industrial scale, ISEM delivers distinctive, high-value packaging that strengthens brand identity and confirms its role as a trusted partner to leading global luxury clients.

