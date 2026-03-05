Rock Developments remains committed to supporting community and development initiatives, driven by its belief that investing in people is the fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development.therefore it has proudly partnered with Egyptian-Swedish ACC Program with Sweden's Helsjon Academy to empower youth



As the first cohort nears graduation, the initiative is already delivering strong indicators of student achievement.



The program builds on a cooperation protocol signed last year to introduce an innovative, application-based education model that equips young people with both professional competencies and personal development skills through a hands-on learning approach.



Eng. Parthena Doss, Board Member at Rock Developments, stated that the program is recording clear progress in students’ academic performance and personal growth.



She added that the current phase places greater emphasis on practical application, ensuring that skills gained are closely aligned with real-life experiences and the evolving demands of the job market.



She added that students continue to receive comprehensive hands-on training covering Arabic and English language skills, mathematics and philosophy, geography, science, and computer science.



Rock Developments as an business has bast experience in practical knowledge of business life therefore it has insured the ACC program equips the young participants with means of making a living by introducing carpentry, weaving, accessories-making, music, as well as communication and presentation skills, all delivered within a learning environment based on small groups to ensure effective interaction and personalized follow-up.



Peter Landgren, Educational Director of Helshon College Academy in Egypt, stated that the current phase of the program reflects the maturity of the educational experience.

He said that students have become more confident, better able to express their ideas, assume responsibility, and work effectively within teams.



Landgren added that the program is currently preparing for a special ceremony ahead of the graduation of the first cohort, emphasizing that the education journey has demonstrated the tangible impact of applied learning in shaping young personalities and empowering them for the future.



Rock Developments earlier entered into a cooperation agreement with Helsjon Academy in Sweden to introduce the ACC program in Egypt— a comprehensive education and training initiative designed to equip young people with both professional skills and personal development tools through an innovative, application-based learning model.



