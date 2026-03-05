PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt: Fawry (the “Company”, FWRY.CA on the Egyptian Exchange), Egypt’s largest digital-only financial services platform, announced today its consolidated results for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. For the Full year of 2025, the Company recorded revenues of EGP 8,651.5 million, EBITDA of EGP 4,968.1 million, and net profit of EGP 2,889.2 million, reflecting year-on-year growth of 57%, 81%, and 80%, respectively. These results translated into the highest margins in the company’s history, with an EBITDA margin of 57.4% and a net profit margin of 33.4%, underscoring the continued strength and scalability of Fawry’s business model.
Summary Profit & Loss Statement
|
(EGP 000s)
|
4Q2024
|
4Q2025
|
Y-o-Y Change
|
FY 2024
|
FY 2025
|
Y-o-Y Change
|
Total Revenues
|
1,665,373
|
2,592,039
|
55.6%
|
5,510,620
|
8,651,478
|
57.0%
|
Banking Services
|
717,900
|
1,150,316
|
60.2%
|
2,312,054
|
3,514,670
|
52.0%
|
Acceptance
|
408,065
|
489,632
|
20.0%
|
1,196,947
|
1,785,665
|
49.2%
|
Agent Banking*
|
309,835
|
660,684
|
113.2%
|
1,115,108
|
1,729,005
|
55.1%
|
Financial Services
|
358,777
|
724,682
|
102.0%
|
1,013,634
|
2,382,015
|
135.0%
|
Alternative Digital Payments (ADP)
|
460,939
|
492,810
|
6.9%
|
1,708,038
|
2,008,281
|
17.6%
|
Supply Chain Solutions
|
93,839
|
138,621
|
47.7%
|
347,188
|
496,113
|
42.9%
|
Technology & Others
|
33,919
|
85,610
|
152.4%
|
129,706
|
250,399
|
93.1%
|
Gross Profit
|
1,080,034
|
1,791,480
|
65.9%
|
3,622,303
|
5,959,842
|
64.5%
|
Gross Profit Margin
|
64.9%
|
69.1%
|
4.3 pts
|
65.7%
|
68.9%
|
3.2 pts
|
EBITDA1
|
867,737
|
1,508,056
|
73.8%
|
2,747,140
|
4,968,131
|
80.8%
|
EBITDA Margin
|
52.1%
|
58.2%
|
6.1 pts
|
49.9%
|
57.4%
|
7.6 pts
|
Net Profit Before NCI
|
543,681
|
926,213
|
70.4%
|
1,749,062
|
3,100,654
|
77.3%
|
Net Profit After NCI
|
500,108
|
853,607
|
70.7%
|
1,606,652
|
2,889,189
|
79.8%
|
Net Profit Margin
|
30.0%
|
32.9%
|
2.9 pts
|
29.2%
|
33.4%
|
4.2 pts
*In 4Q2025, Fawry generated EGP 287 million in revenue from seasonal promotional campaigns within the Wallets segment.
1 EBITDA - The Company defines EBITDA as its EAS operating profit, excluding: (a) depreciation, amortization, provisions; (b) noncash ESOP expense included in EAS net profit; (c) interest income not related to the operating cycle; (d) taxes; (e) leasing charges; and certain other non-operating costs including provisions.
2 Financial services Revenue – Include MSME lending, Consumer finance, Insurance brokerage, Prepaid Card and Money market fund revenues. All except for Microfinance have been reallocated from Others.
Financial & Operational Highlights (FY2025)
- For the full year ended 31 December 2025, Revenues grew by 57% y-oy to EGP 8,651.5 million. The growth was robust across all business lines.
- Fawry’s revenue diversification strategy continued to gain strong momentum in FY2025, with robust year-on-year growth across key business lines. Banking Services grew by 52.0%, accounting now for 40.6% of total revenue FY2025. Financial Services surged by 135.0% to represent 27.5% of total revenue. ADP grew by 17.6% year-on-year to 23.2% of total revenue. Supply Chain Solutions advanced by 42.9%, but only to 5.7% of total revenue. Technology and Other segments that account for only 2.9% of Revenues grew by 93.1%.
- Throughput value continued its strong upward trend, increasing by 56.8% year-on-year to reach EGP 943.6 billion in FY2025. The growth is early proof of Fawry’s success in broadening its customer base across Egypt.
- Total Gross loan portfolio across Micro, SME and Consumer Businesses increased by 82.6% y-o-y to reach EGP 5,696 million.
- EBITDA increased by 80.8% y-o-y for FY2025 to EGP 4,968.1 million, testimony of a very scalable business model.
- Net profit also grew by 79.8% year-on-year to EGP 2,889.2 million.
Chief Executive’s Review
In 4Q25, Fawry delivered another quarter of solid operational and financial performance, alongside meaningful advances in our customer and revenue diversification strategy. Overall, Fawry’s FY2025 top-line recorded a solid 57% year-on-year increase, while profitability grew even faster with EBITDA at 80.8% y-o-y (EBITDA margin of 57.4%, +7.6 points), and Net Profit at 79.8% y-o-y (NP Margin at 33.4%, +4.2 points).
On a segment basis, in FY2025, Financial Services was the primary driver of our top-line expansion (43.6% of the y-o-y growth), delivering a notable 135% year-on-year growth, reaping the rewards of our expansion into neobanking. Banking Services came in second in terms of contribution to the top line growth (38.0% of the y-o-y growth). While Alternative Digital Payments, our oldest segment, contributed only 9.6% to the y-o-y revenue growth, at a solid growth pace of 17.6% year-on-year. Lastly, the Supply Chain Solutions segment, saw a significant revenue increase of 42.9% y-oy.
We welcome the CBE’s official launch of the Soft POS service in February 2026, a development we strongly anticipated, having completed the build of our own Soft POS solution in 2024. We expect this rollout to materially accelerate our merchant acquisition efforts and expand our acceptance footprint, particularly across micro, SME, and underpenetrated segments. By enabling contactless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, Soft POS eliminates the need for traditional hardware, reducing deployment costs and streamlining onboarding. This positions us to scale more efficiently, increase transaction volumes, and drive fee-based revenue growth. Additionally, the solution enhances our data capabilities and supports cross-selling of value-added services such as digital lending and loyalty solutions, while improving operational agility through a fully software-driven model.
During the year, we broadened our product suite across all key segments, reinforcing our position as a comprehensive financial services platform. In Consumer Investments, we expanded access to diversified savings solutions through the launch of a Gold Fund, an EGX30 index fund, and a Shariah-compliant fund. Worth mentioning that our Money Market Fund’s NAV “Fawry Yawmy” has exceeded EGP 7 billion by end of 2025, up from EGP 1.2 billion for the previous year. On the enterprise side, we introduced a Corporate Card program to enhance expense management capabilities. For SMEs, we further strengthened our ecosystem by introducing a digital Payroll solution, a pioneering Medical Insurance offering, and a “BNPL for Business” product designed to facilitate supplier payments and improve working capital efficiency.
In 2025, we strengthened our customer experience capabilities to support the rapid growth of our myFawry app and Prepaid Card base, with issued cards reaching 2.7 million, up 172% year-on-year. Enhancements to our call center infrastructure improved response times and service quality, reinforcing customer trust, reducing churn, and supporting higher lifetime value as we continue to scale.
We have successfully onboarded 120,000 small merchants on our BNPL for Business service, with credit limits exceeding EGP 1 billion, and processed more than EGP 10 billion in transactions, launch to date. Our new Sehetak Fawry medical insurance offering covers over 350,000 lives, while in 2025, we have issued 1.1mn digital insurance policies (up from 670k a year ago) through our platform, underscoring the demand for our financial solutions.
Technology remains a core enabler of our expansion. AI is now deeply integrated across development and customer engagement functions, with approximately 35% of new code produced using AI-assisted tools, accelerating time-to-market and enhancing quality. We are also embedding AI-driven personalization across acquisition, retention, and support channels, and expect to launch our proprietary LLM-powered chatbot by year-end as part of our long-term AI roadmap.
Throughout this expansion, we maintained a disciplined approach to growth—scaling revenue streams thoughtfully, optimizing customer lifetime value, and enforcing strict cost controls to preserve strong returns on investment. Our performance this quarter reflects a balanced strategy: combining innovation and execution while building a resilient foundation for sustained growth.
Eng. Ashraf Sabry
Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Operational Developments
This growth reflects rising consumer adoption of digital payments, supported by Fawry’s continued investment in user experience and service expansion.
Consolidated Financial Performance
Segments Overview
Banking Services – 40.6% of revenue
Financial Services – 27.5% of revenue
Alternative Digital Payments – 23.2% of revenue
Supply Chain Solutions – 5.7% of revenue
About Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments
Founded in 2008, Fawry is Egypt’s largest digital-only financial services platform serving the banked and unbanked population. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform and more than 377 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 54.8 million users monthly. Learn more at www.fawry.com.
