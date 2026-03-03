A weakening in operating conditions saw Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dip once again in February, a trajectory that has continued since reaching one of its highest levels in over a decade last October

The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI dipped to 56.1 last month from 56.3 in January, indicating a slowdown across the domestic non-oil private sector economy.

