Companies in the GCC region have a resilient outlook this year with their credit profiles expected to remain stable despite uncertainty

The ratings agency said that even as GCC corporates face lower prices and heightened geopolitical tensions, they are in a "good position" to manage risks. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.