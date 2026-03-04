Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly revealed that the new minimum wage is likely to be announced along with the state budget, scheduled for release at the end of March 2026.

Madbouly pointed out that the wages issue is a top priority within the government’s policies aimed at supporting citizens and improving income levels, especially in light of current regional and global economic challenges.

The government is currently working on preparing financial studies before approving any new increases to ensure their feasibility without negatively impacting macroeconomic indicators, he added.

Moreover, the prime minister stated that the government continues to adopt successive social packages aimed at easing the burdens on citizens in line with the economic reform program to achieve sustainable growth.

