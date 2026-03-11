Auto sales in Egypt grew by nearly 39% year-on-year (YoY) in January 2026, reaching 14,100 vehicles, according to a report by the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

The rise was supported by a 43.3% YoY leap in passenger car sales, reaching 10,900 units.

Likewise, bus sales increased to 901 units, compared to 698 units in January 2025.

Finally, truck sales jumped by 25.03% YoY last January to reach 2,278 units.

