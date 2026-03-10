Egypt attracts annual investments estimated at around $400 million in the entrepreneurship sector, announced Amr El Abd‏, Entrepreneurship Advisor to the Prime Minister of Egypt.

These remarks were made by El Abd during his meeting with Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom, where they‏ discussed mechanisms to develop the entrepreneurship ecosystem and offer a stimulating environment for startups.

The meeting explored ways to coordinate with government entities to unify visions and develop policies that back startups, ensuring the expansion of their operations.

Entrepreneurship is a key priority, as it boosts the economy’s competitiveness and creates new job opportunities, added Rostom.

He reviewed the pivotal roles of NI Capital, a subsidiary of the National Investment Bank (NIB) and one of the ministry's development arms, in providing financial support.

The minister also tackled the Erada initiative, which simplifies legislative and regulatory frameworks.

Additionally, Rostom affirmed full commitment to reviewing incentive packages and establishing sustainable financing mechanisms.

© 2026 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).