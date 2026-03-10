PHOTO
Egypt will not raise price of heavily subsidised bread despite a hike in fuel prices of up to 17% announced on Tuesday, Supply Minister Sherif Farouk said in a statement.
Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers and a gas importer, said it would take precautionary "spending rationalisation measures" as the region reels from rising energy prices because of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a statement earlier on Tuesday.
Any change to the price of the most widely consumed subsidised bread is a politically sensitive decision affecting tens of millions of Egyptians.
