The Ministry of Defence held a military funeral at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi for Armed Forces members Captain Pilot Saeed Rashid Hamad Al Balushi and First Lieutenant Ali Saleh Ismail Al Tunaiji.

The two officers martyred following the helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while performing their national duty in the country.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior commanders and officers from the Ministry of Defence, as well as relatives and family members of the two martyrs.

The Ministry of Defence expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying that God grant them mercy and their families patience and solace.