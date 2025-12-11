The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the successful integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications into its Call Centre, as part of its efforts to leverage advanced technologies to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

The innovative AI-powered features serve to improve customer experience, shorten response times, elevate performance levels, and establish a framework of innovation in government service delivery.

Hussein Al Alili, Director of the Customer Voice Department at MoHRE, said, “The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation remains committed to providing the best available services to customers, in line with the highest standards of proactivity, efficiency, and competitiveness. This is especially important given the growing customer demand for communication with the Call Centre, encouraged by its advanced level of reliability, efficiency, and agility, as well as the flexible options ensured through the ‘Tawasul’ system’s 14 different communication channels.”

“The preliminary results we have seen from integrating AI into our Call Centre have demonstrated its high efficiency in developing the Centre’s operations, reflecting the Ministry’s readiness, the competence of its human resources, and its ability to leverage new technology in various fields to develop services that keep pace with customer needs,” Al Alili added. “This further enhances the Ministry’s role as a pioneer in government services, a leader in meeting the objectives of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, and a notable contributor towards realising government digital transformation objectives and positioning the UAE as the ideal place to live, work, and invest.”

Results indicated that AI integration succeeded in enhancing efficiency and saving time and effort. The text-to-speech feature helped improve the efficiency of the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system and the Ministry’s periodic awareness campaigns. It also allowed for saving hundreds of hours by reducing the time required to answer calls, using technology to speed up the process of creating automated responses, and cutting the time needed to record messages and make automated calls by approximately 90%.

Furthermore, five AI-powered awareness campaigns were conducted, where approximately 60,000 AI-enhanced calls were made to inform and alert customers on the importance of complying with regulations and decisions within the specified timelines. AI further contributed to saving over 1,000 working hours, and cutting call-review time from 10 minutes to just two minutes. These improvements reflect the direct impact that the decision to embed advanced technology in operations has had in terms of raising operational efficiency and enhancing added value in a smart government work environment.

The Ministry also developed its monitoring and quality check systems, using advanced AI solutions to enhance quality assessment mechanisms and power an automated model to run a comprehensive analysis of call records, including transcripts, summaries, and keywords. This system allows for creating smart evaluation models that track compliance with approved scenarios, thereby enhancing assessment accuracy, minimising operational errors, and boosting operational efficiency. The advanced tools have helped reduce the time spent on performance evaluation processes by 89%, which led to a significant increase in sample sizes to ensure result accuracy and improve customer experience.

These transcripts and summaries were used as an essential tool to develop training programmes based on real experiences, serving as practical models to enhance new employees’ skills and raise efficiency of work teams. This reinforces MoHRE’s role in investing in human resources, building national capacities, and developing competencies, in line with its commitment to enhancing operational readiness in a dynamic government environment.

On the same note, the Ministry developed tools to accurately measure customer sentiment based on real-time responses using advanced AI-based technologies. This allows for effective analysis of satisfaction levels, relying on sophisticated voice recognition models and Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques to analyse tone of voice and keywords, identify emotional reactions, and present them to relevant employees to improve communication.

As a result, performance efficiency was notably raised, as the system enabled employees to track interaction indicators in real-time during the call, such as the general emotional intensity, changes in customer tone, and the employee’s own empathy level. The system recorded an accuracy rate of over 90% in analysing vocal sentiments, reflecting an improved customer experience and communication quality in the Call Centre.

Meanwhile, and in an effort to support operational efficiency, the Ministry has introduced a Real-Time Performance Measurement feature, which relies on instant analytics to enable Call Centre employees to improve their direct interaction with customers during calls, providing them with over 100 main indicators and hundreds of sub-indicators that enhance response speed and elevate service quality. These include indicators for operational performance, individual performance, and customer experience, along with advanced analysis indicators.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is currently testing an AI-powered Automated Chat Response feature, designed to accelerate response times across digital channels and enhance accuracy in customer interactions. The feature enables smart routing of conversations and supports employees with a smart system that provides suggested responses from the Ministry’s knowledge base, in addition to executing automated procedures tailored to the nature of the inquiry. This system has been trained on various scenarios covering roughly 2,000 frequently asked questions from customers, thereby ensuring its comprehensiveness and ability to handle most questions and inquiries quickly and intelligently.

The newly launched initiatives build on the UAE’s vision to cement its position as a pioneering digital nation that embraces innovation and advanced technology to drive sustainable development and enhance its global competitiveness in providing smart government services.