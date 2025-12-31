Muscat – Oman Broadband Company plans to cover one million residential units over the next three years, strengthening the sultanate’s core digital infrastructure and expanding access to high-quality services across multiple sectors.

In a statement to Oman News Agency, Sultan Ahmed al Wahibi, CEO of Oman Broadband, said that by the end of November 2025, the company’s fiber-optic network had reached 926,884 units across Oman. This includes 415,792 units in Muscat Governorate and 511,092 units in other governorates.

He added that the total number of active subscribers reached 326,406, surpassing the 320,000 mark for the first time since the company’s establishment, highlighting the success of its expansion strategy and the high quality of its services.

“The company is focusing on further expanding the fiber-optic network,” Wahibi said. “Network coverage in Muscat Governorate now exceeds 87% of units, while coverage outside Muscat is approximately 56% of total units in Oman. Our plan is to connect one million residential units over the next three years, while investing in core infrastructure and strengthening partnerships with various stakeholders to achieve this goal.”

He noted that Oman Broadband is developing digital networks in Sultan Haitham City, Al Khuwair Downtown, and the A’Thuraya City project, in line with smart city standards. These initiatives ensure that infrastructure is prepared for future expansion and provide high-speed services for educational institutions, residential and commercial facilities, and government services.

Since its establishment in 2014, Oman Broadband’s investments and movable assets have exceeded RO327mn, reflecting its commitment to advancing Oman’s telecommunications sector and enhancing digital infrastructure.

The CEO explained that in 2025, network expansion included the wilayats of Bukha and Dibba in Musandam Governorate, while Khasab and Madha had been covered in earlier phases. The fiber-optic network also extended to several other wilayats across the Sultanate.

“Oman has witnessed significant progress in telecommunications infrastructure in recent years,” he said. “This growth in subscriber numbers and network expansion supports the digital economy and improves the quality of life and public services across sectors.”

He highlighted that the company’s Omanisation rate exceeds 99% of its workforce, while 39% of work is awarded to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Initiatives have been implemented to help these firms qualify for larger projects and achieve international certifications.

Wahibi added that Oman Broadband continues to support community initiatives and social investments in education, health, sports, and youth empowerment, promoting sustainable development and enhancing quality of life.

Oman Broadband plays a key role in the sultanate’s digital transformation, expanding the core infrastructure and extending fiber-optic coverage to urban and rural areas. The company aims to connect more homes and institutions to high-speed internet in line with global standards, supporting the digital economy and improving public services in education, health, business, and government.

