Buraimi – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has launched six agricultural investment opportunities in Buraimi governorate through the Tatweer platform, covering a total area of 114.5 acres, as part of its efforts to strengthen private sector participation and enhance food sustainability.

The opportunities range from the production of seedlings and plantlets and the establishment of a tissue culture laboratory to the cultivation and production of vegetables, figs, onions and potatoes using modern agricultural technologies. The projects are aimed at improving productivity and increasing added value within the governorate’s agricultural sector.

The first opportunity involves the production of seedlings and plantlets and the establishment of a tissue culture laboratory in Al Zaroub area of Mahdah, spanning eight acres. The second project covers the cultivation and production of vegetables using modern techniques in Al Zaroub, Mahdah, over an area of 8.2 acres.

The third opportunity focuses on the cultivation and production of figs using modern technologies in Al Wadiyeen area of Mahdah, covering 24 acres. In Safwan, Mahdah, three additional opportunities have been offered, including the cultivation and production of onions over 20 acres, potato farming across 34.3 acres, and a further 20-acre potato cultivation project. The ministry said the launch of these opportunities forms part of its plans to deepen partnerships with the private sector and attract quality investments in agriculture, in line with economic diversification objectives and efforts to strengthen food security.

Investors interested in applying can review the requirements and full details through the Tatweer platform.

