A group of citizens arrived home safely upon the completion of their transfer procedures in accordance with the established plan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Efforts will continue around the clock to facilitate the successive repatriation of citizens in a manner that guarantees their safety and well-being.

Arrangements were done in coordination with the relevant authorities in the Sultanate of Oman and their counterparts in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as Omani embassies abroad, to implement the necessary arrangements to facilitate the return home through land borders.

