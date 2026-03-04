Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), the operator of the kingdom’s stock exchange, posted a double-digit decline in net profit for the full year 2025, primarily driven by softer trading activity.

Total net profit for the year reached SAR 395.6 million ($105.5 million), down by 36.4% from the same period a year ago.

Operating revenues dropped 12.8% to SAR 1.26 billion due to decreased trading volumes compared to the previous year, while EBITDA fell 32.2% to SAR 438.5 million.

The bourse operator said the decline in operating revenue was partially offset by higher revenues from non-trading services.

The Saudi Exchange was ranked the 13th largest global bourse in 2025, with a market capitalisation of SAR 8.86 trillion.

Average daily traded value (ADTV) stood at SAR 5.21 billion.

For FY 2025, the group’s capital markets segment generated a revenue of SAR 373.7 million, while post trade services segment generated revenue of SAR 638.7 million during the year. Data and Technology Services segment delivered strong growth, with revenue of 248.9 million, reflecting increased demand for market data, connectivity and infrastructure services.

Eng. Khalid Abdullah AlHussan, the Group CEO, said: “Enhancing capital market efficiency remains a top priority, supported by advanced technological systems, robust risk management frameworks,”

In 2025, Tadawul launched the fixed income market-making framework to strengthen liquidity in the debt market, expanding institutional access across through the launch of OTC settlement services for listed debt instruments and repo transactions, and introduced Saudi Depositary Receipts (SDRs) as a strategic initiative to enhance integration and international connectivity.

Data Hub, a new platform rolled out via the group’s subsidiary and innovation arm, WAMID, aims to support institutional decision-makers with accurate and comprehensive data across the capital market ecosystem.

