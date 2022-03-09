Banking & Insurance

Social media

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Banks ‘edging closer to pre-Covid profitability’: Bahrain

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Banks in talks with distressed buyers on Russian assets

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook: JPMorgan executive

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Egypt's Central Bank to launch online services project

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Saudi Social Development bank gives $2.9bln in loans in 2021

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Aggregate net income of UAE’s top lenders surges 48.6% to $10bln

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Fintech firms double in last four years in Bahrain

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Work underway on centralised online banking system: CBE

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert

Saudi chemicals maker Petro Rabigh turns into $554mln profit in 2021