DOHA: The Qatari Ministry of Defense (MOD) has announced that the State of Qatar was subjected Thursday, starting at 11:51 AM, to several waves of missile attacks, consisting of 14 ballistic missiles and four drones launched from the Islamic Republic of Iran, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted 13 missiles, while the last missile fell in Qatari territorial waters. Four drones were also successfully intercepted without any casualties.

In a press statement, the MOD emphasised that the Qatari Armed Forces possess the full capabilities and resources to protect and preserve the sovereignty of the State and its territory, and to resolutely tackle any external threat.

MOD called on citizens, residents, and visitors to remain calm, adhere to the instructions issued by security authorities, avoid being misled by rumors, and rely solely on official statements and information.