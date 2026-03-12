Doha - Qatar Airways has announced a limited flight schedule for the coming days following temporary authorization from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, which confirmed the availability of restricted operating corridors to and from Doha.

The airline said the limited operations aim to assist passengers affected by the current travel disruption and help them reunite with family and friends as quickly and safely as possible.

Each flight will require careful planning and remains subject to regulatory approvals and changing airspace conditions.

Limited departures from Doha

Flights scheduled to depart from Doha between March 13 and March 16 will connect Hamad International Airport to several destinations across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas.

On March 13, flights are planned to destinations including Perth, Seoul, Dhaka, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Kochi, Algiers, Miami, Istanbul, Cairo, Amsterdam, London, Milan and Paris.

On March 14, departures are expected to Riyadh, Muscat, Shanghai, Manila, Johannesburg, Dallas, Toronto, Colombo, Cairo, Islamabad, Mumbai, London, Rome, Madrid and Frankfurt.

The schedule for March 15 includes Istanbul, Dhaka, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Delhi, Algiers, Melbourne, New York, Jeddah, São Paulo, Madrid, Hong Kong, London, Casablanca and Paris.

On March 16, services are expected to Perth, Muscat, Seoul, Bangkok, Beijing, Dhaka, Kochi, Jakarta, Mumbai, Cairo, Miami, Amsterdam, London, Colombo and Frankfurt.

Flights operating to Doha

Limited inbound flights to Doha will also operate between March 13 and March 17 from several global destinations, including Amsterdam, London, Milan, Paris, Perth, Seoul, Dhaka, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Kochi, Algiers, Miami, Istanbul, Cairo, Johannesburg, Madrid, Frankfurt, Riyadh, Muscat, Shanghai, Manila, Dallas, Toronto, Colombo, Islamabad, Mumbai, Rome, Casablanca, New York, São Paulo, Hong Kong, Beijing and Jakarta.

Booking and travel guidance

Passengers can check availability and book flights through the airline’s website, mobile application, or authorized travel agents. The airline emphasized that these flights do not represent a full resumption of regular commercial operations.

Eligible passengers may also be contacted directly by the airline regarding selected point-to-point flights arranged to help them continue their journeys.

The airline advised travelers not to go to the airport unless they hold a valid, confirmed ticket.

Flexible travel policy

Passengers with confirmed bookings for travel between February 28 and March 22, 2026 are eligible for flexible options, including:

Two complimentary date changes within 14 days of the original travel date, or a refund of the unused ticket value

The airline reaffirmed that the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remain its highest priority during the current period of disruption, apologizing for the inconvenience caused and thanking travelers for their patience and understanding.

