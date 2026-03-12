Bahrain - Embassies across Bahrain are continuing their efforts to ensure the safety of their citizens as flights remain suspended due to the closure of the kingdom’s airspace.

Gulf Air announced yesterday that the airline will resume services once the Civil Aviation Affairs confirms it is safe to do so.

Bahrain’s national carrier is expected to issue its next update today around 11am.

Starting yesterday, the airline began operating limited flights between Dammam and London Heathrow, Mumbai, and Bangkok. Transportation between Bahrain and Dammam will be arranged by the airline for passengers with confirmed bookings.

The honorary Canadian consulate yesterday stated that it was working on flights from Saudi Arabia for its citizens who would like to leave the kingdom.

“Canada is preparing ground transportation options from Bahrain to Riyadh for those who wish to depart. An eVisa is required to enter Saudi Arabia,” the embassy said in a statement.

“Seats are limited and on a first come first serve basis. Plans may change and additional departures are not guaranteed.“You will be responsible for onward travel arrangements and cost.“Those who are interested should email ME-MO.SOS@international.gc.ca or call the 24-hour hotline at +1-613-996-8885.”

The US Embassy yesterday said that they are working on ‘additional options’ to help Americans depart the region and advised citizens to continue checking their email for further updates or last‑minute changes. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are committed to providing timely information and assistance to US citizens in the affected area,” the embassy said.

“We urge all Americans to remain vigilant, follow local authorities’ instructions, and review the latest guidance from the US Embassy. “Your well-being remains our foremost concern, and we will continue to share up-to-the-minute information you need to make informed decisions about your safety.

“The US government is ready to help Americans leave the Middle East if you choose to take advantage of the options available.“The embassy has issued a shelter-in-place notification for Bahrain and we recommend all Americans in Bahrain do the same until further notice.

“To the extent possible, remain in a secure structure, and stay away from windows.”The embassy reiterated that citizens in Bahrain should complete the crisis intake form to enable officials to provide better assistance. To access the form, visit mytravel.state.gov/s/crisis-intake. Those who filled up the form once are not required to do so again.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has released an advisory clarifying that it has no connection with transport arrangements organised by business groups for travel from Bahrain to neighbouring countries.

The country’s Civil Aviation Ministry also stated yesterday that it is keeping a close watch on the ongoing developments in the region and its possible implications for air travel to and from India.

“Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Naidu is continuously overseeing the situation and maintaining direct engagement with all relevant stakeholders to ensure quick and co-ordinated responses,” the statement said.

“Airlines are making appropriate operational arrangements in response to the evolving situation, with passenger safety and continuity of services remaining the primary considerations.”

Operational data for March 9 indicated that 45 flights operated by Indian carriers arrived in India from West Asia, carrying 7,407 passengers.

Finally, Bahrain International Airport urged travellers not to proceed to the airport unless their airline has confirmed their flight status, advising passengers to check directly with their carrier before making any travel plans.

Once Bahrain’s airspace is reopened by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority, flight operations are expected to resume gradually as the airport works with airline partners to restore services.

