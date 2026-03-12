Indian carriers Air India and Air India Express will together be operating a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 12.

Both the airlines will operate one non-scheduled round flight each tomorrow to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from Mumbai and Kozhikode, respectively.

The duo will also operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat with a total of 10 flights to and from the Saudi port city, and eight scheduled flights to and from Omani capital operated by Air India Express.

Additionally, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah while Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Jeddah.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai and two round-trips from Kozhikode.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 40 non-scheduled flights to and from UAE and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.

These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.-TradeArabia News Service

