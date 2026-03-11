Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications confirmed that several Gulf Air aircraft, operating without passengers, alongside cargo aircrafts from a number of operators, have been repositioned in accordance with approved operational procedures.

Civil Aviation Affairs has coordinated the successful transfer of these aircrafts from Bahrain International Airport to alternative airports. This measure is designed to enhance fleet operational readiness and ensure the continuity and efficiency of air operations during the current circumstances.

These arrangements form part of ongoing coordination between the Civil Aviation Affairs, relevant authorities, and airline operators, undertaken to ensure the continuity of air operations in full compliance with the highest standards of safety and security.

Aircraft repositioning is a standard operational procedure under such circumstances, undertaken to support airlines' forward operational planning and meet the requirements of the period ahead. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

