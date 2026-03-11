Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi reviewed on Tuesday plans to upgrade the country’s airports and expand private sector participation in their management and operation, according to a statement from the presidency.

Al-Sisi met Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh El-Hefny to discuss modernising airport infrastructure and enhancing operational systems in line with international standards.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said the meeting reviewed developments in the planned Terminal 4 project at Cairo International Airport, which aims to expand the airport’s passenger and aircraft handling capacity.

The discussions also covered upgrade plans for Luxor International Airport, Borg El Arab International Airport in Alexandria, and El Alamein International Airport. Officials further reviewed plans to build a new terminal at Capital International Airport and establish new international airports in Saint Catherine and Arish.

The meeting also addressed plans to offer the management and operation of Egyptian airports to private investors, with the aim of attracting both local and foreign investment into the aviation sector.

Officials reviewed the financial performance of EgyptAir Holding Company and the Egyptian Airports and Air Navigation Holding Company for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

Al-Sisi also discussed digital transformation efforts in the aviation sector, including plans to introduce electronic passport gates at Cairo International Airport to streamline travel procedures.

The meeting further reviewed the status of EgyptAir’s fleet and assessed the impact of ongoing regional tensions on aviation operations and flight schedules.

The president said the development of the national carrier remains a priority, calling for a comprehensive plan to expand EgyptAir’s fleet, improve operational efficiency, and enhance passenger services while adhering to environmental standards and boosting profitability.

