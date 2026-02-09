Saudi Arabia’s MATARAT Holding (Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Company), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation and PPP (NCP), launched on Monday the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the redevelopment of Prince Naif Bin Abdulaziz International Airport under the Publuc Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The scope covers design, financing, construction, transfer, operations and maintenance of the airport, according to a statement posted on the NCP website.

The contract will be awarded on a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) basis with a duration of 30 years.

The proposed scope includes a fully equipped passenger terminal to accommodate the airport’s expected demand, along with supporting service facilities and the development of airside infrastructure, including runway, taxiways, and aprons.

The project is in line with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Aviation Strategy, and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position the Kingdom as a global tourism, aviation, and logistics hub.

The deadline for submitting EOIs is 23 February 2026 at 11:59pm Saudi Arabia time.

The authorities have not disclosed the estimated project cost, target passenger capacity, or the timeline for issuing the request for proposals.

In December 2024, MATARAT had issued a Request for proposal (RFP) to the pre-qualified bidders for the privatisation, expansion, and improvement of the New Abha International Airport Project.

Read more: Saudi Arabia targets $64bln in private capital under National Privatisation Strategy

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

