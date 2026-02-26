Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group and Galadari Brothers’ Heavy Equipment Division have signed a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility in KEZAD A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah).

Galadari is investing AED75 million in the proposed 150,000 sqm facility that will establish operations for the storage and distribution of heavy machinery and industrial equipment in the region.

The group’s Heavy Equipment Division is a leading dealer and distributor of commercial vehicles and specialised construction machinery from international brands in the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, Galadari Brothers is a diversified conglomerate with a legacy spanning more than 60 years and a presence across multiple sectors and international markets.

Since its inception more than four decades ago, the Heavy Equipment Division of Galadari has grown from being a single-product distributor to steadily build an expansive product portfolio constituting a wide range of construction equipment.

The move to KEZAD comes as part of Galadari’s strategic plans to expand its business in the region, and its commitment to delivering excellence in services by joining a thriving economic zone with dedicated industrial clusters and practices.

“By being in KEZAD, Galadari organically becomes an integral part of a cohesive industrial structure, designed for innovation, collaboration and delivery of outstanding services," said Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi - KEZAD Group.

He added, “As we continue on our growth path, we are hopeful that this association will be mutually beneficial for business, contributing to the growth of Galadari as well as the economic development of Abu Dhabi.”

Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, said that the establishment of this facility marks a significant step in advancing Galadari Brothers’ Heavy Equipment capabilities and scaling its operational infrastructure in the UAE.

"Located within KEZAD’s integrated industrial ecosystem, the facility enhances our ability to support large-scale projects while strengthening the logistics and supply chain networks that underpin regional growth. This investment reflects our long-term confidence in the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and industrial advancement while reinforcing our commitment to delivering the capacity, reliability, and expertise required to serve a rapidly evolving industrial landscape," he added.