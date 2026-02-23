DHL Express and LODD Autonomous have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start working together on how LODD’s unmanned Hili aircraft could be integrated into DHL’s express delivery network.

As the next step, both teams will begin operational workshops to identify priority routes and use cases for unmanned cargo delivery.

“As the global leader in international express delivery, speed and reliability are essential to maintaining our strong market position. In fast-growing regions like the UAE, where road congestion poses new challenges, innovations such as LODD’s unmanned Hili aircraft present a sustainable way forward to meet the rising demand effectively,” said Bachi Spiga, VP Network Operations Middle East and North Africa, DHL Express.

“Partnering with DHL Express reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead the world in advanced air mobility and smart logistics,” said Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD. “Designed and developed in the UAE, the Hili unmanned aircraft is purpose-built for the region’s operational demands, from urban density to long-distance connectivity. This collaboration positions the UAE at the forefront of autonomous cargo operations and supports the nation’s vision for innovative, future-ready infrastructure. Through joint operational workshops, we will focus on route definition, payload optimization, turnaround times, and system interoperability to ensure safe, reliable, and scalable deployment.”

Founded in 2023, LODD Autonomous is a UAE-based pioneer in advanced air mobility, committed to transforming cargo logistics through next-generation autonomous systems. Hili is the flagship solution for last- and middle-mile delivery. The unmanned aircraft has a maximum payload of 250 kg and the ability to carry two Euro pallets. The aircraft features vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability, a range of 700 km (+30 min reserve), and a maximum cruise altitude of 14,000 ft, enabling efficient operations even in challenging environments.

