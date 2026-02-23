MUSCAT: As part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Uzbekistan, Eng Khamis bin Mohammed al Shammakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport, led Oman’s delegation on an official visit to Uzbekistan.

The visit aimed to advance areas of mutual cooperation and enhance integration within the transport and logistics ecosystem, supporting comprehensive economic development between the two countries and reinforcing Oman’s position as a regional transit hub linking Central Asian countries with global markets.

The visit, attended by Ambassador Wafa bint Jabr al Busaidy, included a series of meetings and discussions with government entities and business leaders in Uzbekistan. Discussions focused on addressing logistics challenges, enhancing trade flows and exploring joint investment opportunities in transport infrastructure and logistics services.

The delegation participated in a roundtable meeting with business representatives, during which key challenges related to the movement of goods through logistics corridors were reviewed. The discussions also covered mechanisms for designing more efficient transit routes to facilitate smoother goods movement, promote sustainable trade exchange between the two countries, strengthen supply chain integration and improve logistics efficiency.

The delegation also met with the First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan to discuss ways to develop logistics corridors between the two nations and enhance connectivity between road and railway networks. The talks further explored opportunities for joint investment in logistics infrastructure projects, contributing to linking Central Asian countries with Omani ports and opening new horizons for transit trade.

In efforts to strengthen customs coordination and accelerate cargo movement across logistics gateways, the delegation met with the Adviser to the Chairman of the Uzbek Customs Committee. Both sides discussed expediting customs clearance procedures, reducing shipment transit times, enhancing advance data exchange between relevant authorities and adopting best customs practices to improve supply chain efficiency and ensure smoother cargo movement.

In the aviation sector, the delegation met with the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Uzbekistan to discuss enhancing air connectivity between the two countries, including the potential launch of a direct flight between Muscat and Tashkent to support passenger and air cargo movement.

