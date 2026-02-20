DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates' gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.1 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2025, reaching approximately AED1.4 trillion, Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said on Friday.

Growth was driven by a robust non-oil sector, which grew 6.1 percent during the same period to exceed AED1 trillion, according to data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC).

The minister attributed the performance to the country’s shift toward a diversified, knowledge-based economy and a competitive legislative and business environment, in line with the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to double the country's GDP to AED3 trillion by the next decade.

Data from the centre showed that financial and insurance activities led sectoral growth at 9 percent, followed by construction at 8.7 percent, real estate at 7.9 percent, and manufacturing at 6.9 percent.

In terms of total contribution to non-oil GDP, wholesale and retail remained the largest component at 16.1 percent. Manufacturing followed at 13.9 percent, with financial services and construction contributing 13.5 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively.

Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the FCSC, stated that the results highlight the resilience of the UAE's economic model amid global shifts. She noted that the integration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence into national statistical systems has improved policy efficiency and development planning.