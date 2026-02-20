MUSCAT,: Oman International Development and Investment Company SAOG (Ominvest) has approved the sale of its 80 per cent equity stake in Jabreen Investment Ventures SAOC, along with certain international investments, to a strategic investor. The decision was taken at a Board of Directors meeting held on February 18, 2026, according to a disclosure issued by the company.

The transaction is expected to generate net cash proceeds of approximately RO 134 million and deliver an estimated profit of around RO 17 million.

Ominvest stated that the sale remains subject to the receipt of all required regulatory and other applicable approvals, as well as the finalisation and execution of definitive transaction documentation, including the Sale Purchase Agreement with the strategic investor.

The divestment marks a significant portfolio move for Ominvest, potentially strengthening its liquidity position while realising value from its stake in Jabreen Investment Ventures.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).