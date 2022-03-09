Social media

UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding

UAE fintech start-up Alaan raises $2.5mln in seed funding\n
Tamkeen Strategic Partner for IFID Forum

Tamkeen Strategic Partner for IFID Forum
Fawry, partners found last-mile delivery platform Roaderz

Fawry, partners found last-mile delivery platform Roaderz
Lipa Payments secures R10mln for contactless payments platform

Saudi fintech firm EdfaPay raises $1.6mln

Saudi fintech firm EdfaPay raises $1.6mln
Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021
Saudi Aramcos Venture Fund invests in 19 tech firms: Al Eqtisadiah

Saudi Aramcos Venture Fund invests in 19 tech firms: Al Eqtisadiah
UAE, GCC embrace digitisation faster in Middle East

UAE, GCC embrace digitisation faster in Middle East
CBEs FinTech Egypt releasing first comprehensive report providing overview of unprecedented growth of FinTech in Egyptian market

CBEs FinTech Egypt releasing first comprehensive report providing overview of unprecedented growth of FinTech in Egyptian market
Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation\n
Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise
MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

Enel ready to resume LNG plan as Italy steps up gas hunt

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln\u00A0\n
EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022
Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain

Crude rises on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble

Hong Kong to focus COVID resources on elderly, no date set for mass tests

UAE: Job ads, visiting cards can expose you to hackers, warns cyber expert