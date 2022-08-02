WORLD
Islamic Finance Reports
REPORTS: ISLAMIC FINANCE MARKETS
REPORTS: ISLAMIC FINANCE CAPITAL MARKETS
REPORTS: ISLAMIC FINANCE DEVELOPMENT INDICATOR
REPORTS: ISLAMIC FINANCE FINTECH AND INNOVATION
REPORTS: ISLAMIC FINANCE - ISLAMIC ECONOMY
ISLAMIC FINANCE REPORTS: DISCOVER MORE
Read more
MOST READ
1.
Relief for UAE motorists as fuel prices drop for first time since February
2.
Kenya’s banks ordered to stop dealing with 2 fintech firms
3.
UAE gold jewellery demand surges 80% on improved sentiment
4.
Africa’s economy forecast to shrink to 4.1% in 2022
5.
Saudi Aramco to acquire Valvoline’s lubricants business for $2.65bln
PICK OF THE DAY
BONDS
Global bond issuance to contract 16%, says S&P
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Tuesday Outlook: Asian stocks slide with oil on recession jitters; dollar drops
INSIGHTS
1
Lebanon's ordeal: from civil strife to economic collapse
2
Hedge funds bullish on U.S. diesel as inventories dwindle
3
Asia's LNG demand slipping as Europe crisis keeps price sky-high: Russell
4
Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia
5
The story of Crypto’s June downturn
THE BRI REPORT
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
ZAWYA COVERAGE
EQUITIES
Abu Dhabi's Fertiglobe raises dividend as Q2 net profit soars to $429mln
TRANSPORT
Kenya’s $588mln Nairobi Expressway launched
EQUITIES
Saudi Solutions by STC's Q2 net profit up 6.6%
BONDS
UAE's third T-bonds auction oversubscribed by more than 5 times
LATEST VIDEO
Global
Nearly half of workers globally are looking to quit jobs
LATEST NEWS
1
UAE weather: Temperature to rise to 45ºC, chance of rainfall today
2
India's 1-5-year OIS spread drops to lowest in 29 months
3
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa lowers profitability forecast further
4
Fertiglobe delivers strong Q2 2022, with revenue growth of 105%
5
Pakistan's election commission rules former PM Khan's party received illegal funds - local media
SPONSORED CONTENT
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank - Quarterly update - Real Estate
ECONOMY
Food innovation: Investing to feed our future
OIL AND GAS
Refinitiv & First Abu Dhabi Bank Oil Market Review - with Glenn Wepener