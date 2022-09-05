Recent developments are likely to result in seeing the industry in Qatar maintain these levels of growth while improving its global presence. Islamic banking in Qatar, amounting to US$ 107 billion in assets in H1 2019, is also being transformed in terms of its institutions.

Qatar’s first bank merger, between International Bank of Qatar and Shariah-compliant Barwa Bank, resulted in the newly reconstituted Barwa Bank. Meanwhile, Qatar’s US$ 1 billion takaful sector outperformed conventional insurance in terms of growth over the past two years, mainly driven by Islamic subsidiaries of Qatari insurance operators. Its nonbanking financial institutions (NBFIs), consisting of financing and investment companies, reached a combined asset value of just over US$1 billion.

