PHOTO
It is clear from our research that Shariah compliance screening can do much to improve environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. ESG scores from Refinitiv’s EIKON database of over 5,000 non-financial companies suggest a direct correlation between Shariah compliance and higher ESG scores.
Access the full report to find out more about:
Shariah-compliant companies to which Islamic financial institutions will direct capital have ESG scores that are on average 6% higher than for those excluded by the Shariah screening process. For non-financial companies, the difference rises to 10%. ESG scores for Shariah-compliant companies ranged from 3.0% higher for governance to 7.3% and 7.0%, respectively, for environmental and social issues