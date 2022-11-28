According to the Islamic Finance Development Indicator (IFDI), the Islamic finance industry reached almost US$4.0 trillion in total assets in 2021 on a growth of 17% from 2020. The total global net income reported by Islamic financial institutions in 2021 also increased three times from 2020, signaling improved outcomes, especially for Islamic banks.

The Islamic Finance Development Report investigates the reasons behind the growth and looks into the underlying sectors and countries that contributed towards this. The report not only investigates the different asset classes of the industry, but it also looks into the industry’s overall ecosystem as well such as regulations and awareness.

The report is based on the enhanced underlying IFDI model which is based on five indicators that are the main drivers of development in the industry. These are: Financial Performance, Knowledge, Governance, Sustainability, and Awareness. Other enhancements were also incorporated.

The report is launched in partnership with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of Private Sector (ICD) of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

Up-to-date statistics on the global Islamic finance industry and its projected growth

Key changes made to the underlying IFDI model and how it impacted the country rankings

Main markets and trends impacting the Islamic finance industry

