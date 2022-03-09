Social media

Commodities

PRECIOUS METALS

UAE: Gold may test $2,100; 24K price in Dubai hits $67.72 per gram

OIL AND GAS

U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis

OIL AND GAS

US bans Russian energy imports, Ukrainians flee cities under fire

PRECIOUS METALS

Gold slips on stronger dollar, yields; palladium gains

GLOBAL MARKETS

Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

OIL AND GAS

Oil extends rally after U.S. bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

GLOBAL MARKETS

War-driven oil price hikes to slash growth for big importers: World Bank official

OIL AND GAS

Qatar raises April crude oil price differentials vs Dubai/Oman

METALS

London market green-lights Russia's palladium while blocking its gold

ISLAMIC FINANCE

Reversal in green sukuk highlights need for better standardisation

MORNING BRIEFING

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

Islamic Finance

Refinitiv's global sukuk outlook for 2022

LATEST NEWS

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter

Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets mixed amid U.S. ban on Russian oil imports; Saudi, Dubai gain