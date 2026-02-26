Sharjah’s real estate sector began 2026 with strong momentum, recording transactions worth AED9.3 billion in January, up 34.8 percent from AED7 billion in January 2025.

A total of 10,333 transactions were executed during the month. The total area traded in sales transactions reached approximately 23.8 million square feet, reflecting sustained growth and investor confidence at the start of the year.

Sharjah’s real estate market continues to show growing maturity and a diversified investor base. Government policies, legislation and strategic urban planning have strengthened the emirate’s position as a long-term investment destination, while major development projects and infrastructure expansion have supported local and foreign capital inflows.

The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition (ACRES) further boosted activity, recording sales worth AED5 billion and contributing to higher transaction volumes.

A total of 4,868 sales transactions were recorded across 129 areas in Sharjah’s cities and regions, covering residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural properties.

By property type, 2,101 transactions involved units in towers, 1,672 were for land, and 1,095 for built-in land.

Al-Khan recorded the highest transaction for built-in land at AED90 million, while Al-Tay West registered the largest land mortgage at AED240 million.

In Sharjah City, 4,061 sales transactions were recorded. Muwaileh Commercial led with 787 transactions, followed by Al-Khan (442), Al-Mamzar (334) and Al-Hamriyah West (293).

In terms of trading value, Muwaileh Commercial ranked first at AED1.1 billion, followed by Al-Khan at AED718 million, Al-Hamriyah West at AED714.6 million and Rawdat Al-Sidr at AED567.5 million.

In the Central Region, 753 sales transactions were recorded, with Al-Belaida accounting for 433 transactions and the highest trading value at AED649.8 million.

In the Eastern Region, 54 sales transactions took place. Hay Al-Gharb led with 11 transactions and recorded the highest trading value in the region at AED24.9 million.