In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to develop advanced and resilient infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of stormwater drainage systems to serve the emirate for the next century, Dubai Municipality has awarded contracts for five new projects under Phase Two of the Tasreef Programme to expand and strengthen Dubai’s stormwater drainage network.

Cumulatively valued at AED2.5 billion, the new projects will serve 30 vital areas spanning approximately 430 million square metres and supporting an estimated population of three million residents by 2040.

Dubai Municipality signed the contracts with leading global infrastructure companies, including DeTech Contracting and China State Construction Engineering Corporation, alongside specialised consultancy firms. The package includes three contracts for projects to be executed and two contracts for the study and design of drainage systems in selected areas across the emirate.

The announcement builds on the projects awarded in April 2025 under Phase One of the Tasreef Programme, reflecting the municipality’s phased and strategic approach to strengthening stormwater infrastructure and enhancing the city’s readiness to address climate challenges and rapid urban expansion.

The new projects represent a major step towards building a comprehensive and resilient drainage system that reduces flood risks, improves infrastructure efficiency and sustainability, and enhances quality of life across the emirate, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and national climate neutrality objectives.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the Tasreef Programme is one of the emirate’s most important infrastructure initiatives, supporting Dubai’s focus on long-term sustainability and reflecting its proactive approach to urban planning.

He said, “The Tasreef Programme represents a practical model of long-term strategic planning adopted by Dubai Municipality across the management of the city’s operations and infrastructure assets. Our goal is to develop an integrated system for stormwater management and drainage that enhances city readiness, preserves resource sustainability, and safeguards the safety and quality of life of residents and visitors, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live and work.”

Adel Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, “The new projects under Phase Two of the Tasreef Programme mark an advanced step in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of Dubai’s stormwater drainage system, increasing network capacity in key areas and strengthening infrastructure readiness to address climate challenges while ensuring service continuity and elevating safety standards and quality of life.”

As part of the execution contracts, a main tunnel with a diameter of up to four metres will be constructed to connect urban communities along Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Yalayis Road to Dubai Municipality’s primary stormwater drainage network. The project will increase hydraulic capacity, enhance operational flexibility, and support sustainable urban growth in one of the emirate’s most dynamic development corridors.

The projects also include the development of an integrated stormwater drainage network extending more than 27 kilometres between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jamayel Road, comprising advanced tunnels and network systems. The works will serve strategic transport corridors, strengthen infrastructure resilience in a key industrial and logistics zone, support business continuity, and reduce water accumulation risks.

To enhance stormwater management in inland areas, the programme includes the construction of a drainage tunnel and a modern pumping station along Dubai–Al Ain Road and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to regulate water collection and discharge, alongside the creation of a strategic stormwater collection lake.

Dubai Municipality has also awarded design contracts for an integrated stormwater and groundwater drainage system in Al Marmoom and Saih Al Salam, linking the areas to the main drainage network along Al Qudra Road. The initiative will support tourism and residential development while maintaining ecological balance in line with the highest sustainability standards.

This new package of projects under the AED30 billion Tasreef Programme reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing smart, resilient infrastructure based on advanced engineering solutions, reinforcing Dubai’s global leadership in sustainability, infrastructure excellence, and urban resilience.