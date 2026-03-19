The Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) said the kingdom’s financial sector continues to demonstrate resilience and stability, supported by strong fundamentals and a robust regulatory framework.

The banks in the kingdom are operating efficiently, maintaining uninterrupted services to customers, underpinned by advanced operational and digital infrastructure.

BAB said it continues to engage with member financial institutions, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen alignment across the sector.

These meetings form part of BAB’s structured engagement approach, providing a platform to review key developments shaping the local and regional financial landscape to align priorities and advance ongoing initiatives, it stated.

They further focused on enhancing collaboration across committees and member institutions and facilitating the exchange of insights and expertise to support the sector’s continued development.

CEO Zeeba Majeed Askar said the association’s structured engagement with members and specialised committees plays a key role in enhancing coordination, aligning sector priorities and advancing initiatives to support long-term growth.

"The association’s specialised committees serve as a key platform for strengthening coordination, aligning perspectives on key sector matters, and advancing initiatives that contribute to the sector’s performance and long-term development," she noted.

Askar pointed out that the sector continues to benefit from strong regulatory oversight by the Central Bank of Bahrain, alongside institutions’ adherence to high professional standards and best practices.

"BAB will continue working with stakeholders to support sector priorities, strengthen resilience and reinforce Bahrain’s position as a regional financial hub," she added.

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