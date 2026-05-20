The UAE Sports for All Federation and United Arab Bank have signed a cooperation agreement to support the organisation of sports and community events.

The agreement was signed on Tuesday at the bank’s headquarters in Sharjah in the presence of Saeed Al Ajeel, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, and Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of the bank.

Al Ajeel said the agreement would strengthen joint efforts to support community sports and empower different segments of society through programmes and activities.

He praised the bank’s support for community sports initiatives and its commitment to building an effective partnership with the federation as part of its social responsibility efforts.

Bhide said the agreement reflected the bank’s commitment to supporting sports and community initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life and promoting cooperation and community partnership.

He added that supporting the sports sector and national initiatives formed an important part of the bank’s social responsibility strategy and contributed to creating a positive and sustainable impact aligned with national priorities.