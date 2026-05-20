Global investor services group IQ-EQ today announced that its subsidiary Gordian Capital (Gordian) has achieved regulatory approval to expand its institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions offering into Dubai from its new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The business has been granted a licence by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to offer a comprehensive suite of institutional fund services, within or from DIFC:

* Managing a collective investment fund

*Advising on financial products

* Arranging custody

* Arranging deals in investments

* Managing assets

It has also been granted an endorsement to its Licence to Use a Fund Platform.

This licence will serve experienced investment professionals who require institutional, regulated, physical and operational fund infrastructure, with the Gordian team handling the business and operational management of each fund, freeing clients to concentrate on investing. Leveraging its broader expertise, the team also anticipates active involvement in fund structuring and in facilitating capital flows from the region into global opportunities.

With a dominant presence in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the latest move sees the firm expand its cross-jurisdictional capabilities for its predominantly international client base. Gordian stands as APAC’s first and largest institutional cross-border fund platform and fund solutions provider, with offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Melbourne, and now Dubai. The firm was acquired by IQ-EQ in July 2025, enabling the group to offer regulated market entry into APAC on top of its existing regulated fund platforms in France, Luxembourg, Ireland and the UK – as well as enhanced fund structuring and operational capabilities, said a statement.

Expansion of this offering into the Middle East is a key part of IQ-EQ and Gordian’s strategic growth plans and achievement of the DFSA licence further cements IQ-EQ’s position as the deepest and broadest provider of regulated market entry offerings in the industry, across APAC and EMEA, it said.

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